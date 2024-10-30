Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Steve Kazee Bizarrely Laughs Hysterically on Instagram After Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Split Was Revealed
Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, appeared to find Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's split hilarious.
Kazee took to his Instagram Story with a cryptic and potentially shady message mere moments after news broke on Tuesday, October 29, that Tatum — who was married to Dewan from 2009 until they separated in 2018 — and Kravitz had called off their engagement.
Dewan's fiancé kept his strange message simple, writing "HAHA" several times in white text over a black screen. Due to the timing of his social media upload, it seemed he was laughing at Tatum and Kravitz's breakup — though it can't be confirmed what he was exactly referencing.
Kazee first started dating The Rookie actress in October 2018, roughly six months after Dewan and Tatum confirmed they were separating after being married for almost a decade.
Dewan's relationship with the Broadway star only blossomed from there, with the lovebirds announcing their engagement in February 2020 before welcoming their son, Callum, 4, one month later. The Step Up actress recently gave birth to the couple's 4-month-old daughter, Rhiannon, in June.
The Resident actress is also a mom to her and Tatum's daughter, Everly, 11.
As for Tatum, he started dating Kravitz in 2021 after meeting The Batman actress on the set of her film Blink Twice — which the duo starred in together. The movie didn't release until August 2024 and marked Kravitz's directorial debut.
The former flames confirmed their engagement in October 2023 — a year before it was revealed that the pair had called off their plans to marry.
As OK! previously reported, multiple sources confirmed to People on Tuesday that Kravitz and Tatum were parting ways.
The news came as quite a shock, considering Tatum shared an Instagram Story about a new film he was starring in alongside Kravitz just hours before their broken engagement was exposed.
Kravitz did, however, spark split rumors last week, when she was spotted without her engagement ring while spending time with her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley in New York City.
Neither Tatum nor Kravitz themselves have addressed their breakup publicly.
All seemed well between the A-listers in August, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Tatum's longtime friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.
The then-lovers attended the show with Tatum's daughter, Everly. The 21 Jump Street actor later gushed over the special evening via Instagram.
"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," the Fly Me to the Moon star captioned a video of himself kissing Kravitz on the cheek. The clip also showcased his little girl dancing the night away.
August was also when Tatum and Kravitz appeared to be a romantic force while promoting Blink Twice. It's unclear what lead to the duo's decision to call off their engagement.