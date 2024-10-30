Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Steve Kazee Bizarrely Laughs Hysterically on Instagram After Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Split Was Revealed

Dewan's fiancé kept his strange message simple, writing "HAHA" several times in white text over a black screen. Due to the timing of his social media upload, it seemed he was laughing at Tatum and Kravitz's breakup — though it can't be confirmed what he was exactly referencing.

Kazee first started dating The Rookie actress in October 2018, roughly six months after Dewan and Tatum confirmed they were separating after being married for almost a decade.