Blissfully in Love! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cutest Moments: Photos

Photo of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have never been shy about packing on the PDA.

Oct. 20 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are one of Hollywood's cutest couples.

The Magic Mike star, 44, and the Big Little Lies actress, 35, have been going strong since 2021 and have been happy to show off how in love they are with each other.

The pair, who got engaged in 2023, recently teamed up for their new movie, Blink Twice. "I think there is so much trust there," Kravitz, who directed the project, said about working with Tatum on the film in a recent interview. "You're able to go to places that maybe you couldn't go with someone that you maybe don't know as well. So, it was a really beautiful experience to work together creatively."

As for the Hollywood hunk, he equally loved working in an artistic space with his partner. "It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project that we both really believe in," Tatum explained. "When things start in that creative place... you just respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, each others' experience in life. I now don't know what I would do creating without her."

Despite the experience being wonderful for both of them, the duo was warned that mixing business and pleasure could go wrong. "Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you and who they are to you when you're in the trenches," he noted. "You go, 'Alright, I need to have your perspective right now. Tell me tell me what to do, tell me how to do it. Tell me what I don't know and what I'm not seeing.’”

Tatum and Kravitz's relationship has been so great, he even got the approval from her father, Lenny Kravitz. "He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," the rocker, 60, revealed in a recent interview. "He fits and they're in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year."

Scroll through to see the pair's cutest moments.

zoe kravitz channing tatum cutest moments
Source: @zoeisabellakravitz/instagram

Tatum planted a sweet smooch on Kravitz's cheek while at a Taylor Swift concert.

zoe kravitz xhanning tatum cutest moments zoeisabellakravitz
Source: @zoeisabellakravitz/instagram

The 21 Jump Street actor and the famous offspring got close while posing for a funny snap.

zoe kravitz channing taum
Source: MEGA

Tatum and Kravitz made quite the pair while stepping out in coordinating Halloween costumes.

zoe kravitz channing tatum cutest moments
Source: @channinhgtatum/instagram

The stunning duo looked serious as they watched playback together on set.

zoe kravitz channing tatum cutest moments
Source: MEGA

Tatum and Kravitz beamed as they stepped out together on the red carpet.

