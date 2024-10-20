Blissfully in Love! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Cutest Moments: Photos

Despite the experience being wonderful for both of them, the duo was warned that mixing business and pleasure could go wrong. "Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you and who they are to you when you're in the trenches," he noted. "You go, 'Alright, I need to have your perspective right now. Tell me tell me what to do, tell me how to do it. Tell me what I don't know and what I'm not seeing.’”

Tatum and Kravitz's relationship has been so great, he even got the approval from her father, Lenny Kravitz. "He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," the rocker, 60, revealed in a recent interview. "He fits and they're in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year."