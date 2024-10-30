Channing Tatum Posted About Zoë Kravitz's New Movie Hours Before Their Shocking Split Was Revealed
Channing Tatum showed his support for Zoë Kravitz’s latest film Alpha Gang just hours before news of their split surfaced.
The actor shared a screenshot of an article about the sci-fi thriller in his Instagram Stories, highlighting Kravitz’s starring role.
The film, described as following “alien invaders disguised as a ruthless 1950s biker gang sent to conquer Earth — until emotions derail their mission,” promises an “out of this world” experience, according to castmate Dave Bautista, who originally shared the post.
“Thrilled to join this project with the Zellner brothers… Get ready for something epic!” he teased.
The timing was off as hours later it was revealed that Tatum and Kravitz are no longer together.
Sources confirmed on October 29 that the Hollywood pair had ended their engagement nearly a year after saying “yes” and three years after first sparking romance rumors on the set of Blink Twice, where they initially worked together.
The breakup seemed shocking, given their recent high-profile appearances together.
The A-list couple was last seen together on October 6, when they attended a play featuring their Blink Twice costar Levon Hawke in New York City’s Red Hook neighborhood.
However, during a recent outing with Shailene Woodley, Kravitz, 35, notably wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.
In August, they were also spotted packing on the PDA at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
Tatum previously shared a sweet “date night” post featuring Kravitz and his 11-year-old daughter, Everly.
“The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!” he wrote, tagging it #swiftiesforever. He even posted a video from the concert, showing him kissing Kravitz in a VIP tent.
They also stepped out together for the premiere of Blink Twice, with Tatum, 44, gushing over their creative connection.
“It was really interesting, because we started as friends just working on a project… I now don't know what I would do creating without her,” he said.
“Everybody was like, 'You sure you want to go create with your partner?' But I actually suggest that to almost everyone now, 'cause you really get to know who that person is and what they are to you and who they are to you when you're in the trenches," he continued.
Sources talked to People regarding the duo's split.