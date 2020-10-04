Age ain’t nothing but a number! Hollywood may be notoriously youth obsessed, but a number of A-Listers are proudly flaunting their amazing figures at 50.

Whether they sweat in style with Pilates or stick to a strict diet, celebs have their own tips and tricks to keeping their bodies in the best shape possible.

BELLISSIMA! THESE CELEBS DAZZLED ON THE RED CARPET AT THE 2020 VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

From Kelly Ripa‘s alkaline diet to Julie Bowen‘s running regiment, scroll through the gallery below for secrets on how stars keep fab over 50!