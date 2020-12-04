Actress Amanda Bynes seems all loved up — but who is her fiancé, Paul Michael?

The Amanda Show alum shocked the world when she announced that she was engaged on Valentine’s Day to her new man, and then one month later, she revealed that she was expecting her first child. However, two months after the news that Bynes had a “baby in the making,” her lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE that Bynes did not have a bun in the oven, and the couple deleted their announcement posts and an ultrasound picture.

Bynes met Michael in an Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] meeting in late 2019 and the pair quickly fell for each other. He popped the question “two to three” months later. At the time, Bynes posted on social media that she was “engaged to tha [sic] love of my life” in a since-deleted post. The Nickelodeon star described Michael as “drop-dead gorgeous,” and “the best person on the face of the earth.”

Michael is in his 20s, while Bynes is 34, but the age difference doesn’t seem to bother the happy couple. He is currently in school, while Bynes is studying with the hopes of creating her own clothing line in the future. Michael is from Los Angeles, Calif.

Bynes is currently under a conservatorship, with her mother, Lynn Bynes, as her conservator, so she will have to get her parents to sign off on the wedding. The couple have yet to announce their wedding date or open up about the plans.

After a social media cleanse, Bynes created a new Instagram with the username “matteblackfragrance” in October, which only has one photo of the actress posing in an oversized yellow and black shirt.

The pair was spotted on a rare outing together on Thursday, December 3, and held hands as they strolled around Los Angeles, and Bynes’ rock was spotted on her ring finger, PEOPLE reported.

