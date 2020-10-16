Amanda Bynes was a young actress with a huge future ahead of her. At 13 years old, she already had her own series — The Amanda Show — on Nickelodeon and starred in several hit movies.

Her infectious laugh and talent would produce hit films such as Big Fat Liar, What A Girl Wants and Sydney White. Bynes was seen as a promising young starlet, full of potential and headed for the A-list.

The brunette beauty shocked the world in 2010 when she announced she was retiring from Hollywood, claiming she no longer had a “passion” for acting.

Two years later her world began to spiral out of control with multiple arrests — including a hit-and-run violation and DUI, followed by some truly bizarre moments that had the whole world shaking their head. She stepped away from the limelight, but returned in 2018 to tell her story in an interview with Paper magazine.

Earlier this year, Bynes made headlines when she announced she was pregnant, but her attorney confirmed later that wasn’t true.

The What I Like About You actress appears to be doing well these days, as she recently celebrated a milestone on October 11, with fiancé Paul Michael.

“Celebrating our one year anniversary!” the 34-year-old captioned a since-deleted pic on her Instagram. In the photo, Bynes sported a green T-shirt with jeans and clear glasses, while Michael wore a white tank top with black pants.

Bynes will be forever remembered to many as the young girl who made us laugh on All That, but for most she will be remembered for her more obscure moments.

