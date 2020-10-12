Amanda Bynes recently celebrated a major milestone with her boyfriend, Paul Michael. The All That alum took to Instagram to share two photos of herself with her fiancé on Sunday, October 11.

“Celebrating our one year anniversary!” the 34-year-old captioned the since-deleted sweet snap. In the photo, Bynes sported a green T-shirt with jeans and clear glasses, while Michael wore a white tank top with black pants. The couple was pictured holding hands.

Bynes recently made headlines earlier this month when she returned to Instagram for the first time after wiping her account clean over the summer. On Friday, October 2, the She’s the Man starlet showed off her new look — black hair with side-swept bangs, a flannel shirt with ripped jeans, white sneakers and clear glasses. The brunette beauty didn’t caption the post and disabled comments.

In February, Bynes announced that she was engaged to the “love of my life,” but her parents weren’t so thrilled with the idea. “Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source told E! News. As a result, the two called it quits three weeks later.

But one day later, the actress posted a photo of herself with Michael and even announced she was expecting baby No. 1 shortly afterward. However, her attorney confirmed in May that she did not have a bun in the oven.

Despite the ups and the downs, Bynes made it clear that she was still in a relationship with Michael. “Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul,” she wrote in May. Bynes even revealed her future career plans with her followers. “Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM … Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals,” she wrote.

Bynes also got candid about her mental health on social media, writing, “Spent the last two months in treatment … Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

These days, it seems like Bynes and Michael are in a great place. So much so, Michael posted two snaps on September 24 — a selfie of Bynes and a snap of the couple enjoying some time together. “Lovers,” he wrote.

Congrats, you two!