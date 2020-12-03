We see you, Amanda Bynes! (Though, we must admit… our jaws are on the floor.) The actress was spotted in Los Angeles in her first public outing since June, and she couldn’t help but show off her gorgeous engagement ring — alongside a less-than-flattering ensemble.

A photo obtained by E! News shows the 34-year-old wearing her hair up in a messy bun. Her oversized white T-shirt was slightly tucked into black sweatpants, and she completed the questionable look with jelly sandals and a see-through purse. Bynes rocked sunglasses and a mask and long fingernails (you know, the kind she rocked a few years back) while she was out and about with a friend.

In early October, the brunette babe looked totally unrecognizable in a now-deleted photo, which she posted to Instagram. In the snap, the She’s the Man star wore a flannel shirt with ripped jeans, white sneakers and clear glasses. Bynes didn’t caption the post and renamed her handle “Matte Black Online Store” after she wiped her Instagram account clean over the summer.

Later that month, Bynes — who is engaged to Paul Michael — shared two photos of herself with her fiancé. “Celebrating our one year anniversary!” she captioned the since-deleted photo. In the snap, the couple held hands.

In February, Bynes revealed she was off the market and engaged to the “love of my life,” even though her parents weren’t on board with the new relationship. “Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source told E! News.

Three weeks later, the two called it quits. But one day later, the Hollywood star posted a photo of herself with Michael and announced that she had a bun in the oven. However, her attorney denied that Bynes was pregnant with baby No. 1.

Despite the roller coaster relationship, Bynes revealed she was “still engaged to tha [sic] love of my life Paul” in May and spoke about her career plans.

“Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM … Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals,” she wrote.

The Nickelodeon alum also spoke about her mental health on social media. “Spent the last two months in treatment … Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week,” she wrote.

Bynes hasn’t posted on Instagram since October 2, and it seems like she changed her handle yet again. This time, it reads: “Matte Black Fragrance.”

Maybe she has something fun (?) up her sleeve…