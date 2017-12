The comedienne’s millions of Instagram followers are used to seeing her goofing off on her feed. But today they got quite an eyeful in her latest post.

The 36-year-old appeared completely nude (except for a teeny pair of undies) while clutching an inflatable hot dog that just barely covered her boobs. OMG!

Also in the pic was a woman standing in the doorway laughing her head off.

The funnygirl capped things off with the hilarious caption, “Top 10 moments of the year for me.”

Amy, who's been dating boyfriend Chris Fischer, received tons of comments from her millions of followers who loved the post. "Hero, queen, you rock lady. You inspire an loud Introvert (paradox) like me to embrace the fun," one wrote.