Kendall shared this sweet photo of her new pet — a horse which she named Dragon — on her Instagram on Friday.

The reality star recently shared her heartbreak over losing her dog, Gabana, so hopefully her new pet will help her deal with the tragic loss.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, are both expecting their first babies and Kim Kardashian recently welcomed her third child via surrogate. So is Kendall next? As OK! readers know, the 22-year-old's sisters,and, are both expecting their first babies andrecently welcomed her third child via surrogate. So is Kendall next?

Rumors started to circle that she was also pregnant when the reality star posted a photo on her Instagram sporting what looked like a baby bump.

But the model quickly shut down the rumors , responding on her Twitter, simply saying "i just like bagels ok!!!” LOL!

Blake Griffin, and has been The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently dating basketball player, and has been spotted cheering him on court side during his games.