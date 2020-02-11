Photo credit: INSTARImages

"Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship, she is single. And my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally,” Frankie clarified. “Hale and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about THEIR relationship outside of my own. It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”