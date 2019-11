Photo credit: INSTARImages

The mother-of-three has had an amazing 2019 so far. On October 3 , Ayesha announced that her bedding collection would be available in Canada at Walmart. “Everything was hand selected and we wanted to make sure that there was affordability but that the quality was timeless. We have luxe materials, just soft to the touch, just delicious and does well in the wash,” she proudly told her followers.