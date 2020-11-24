Entertainment icon Betty White will be turning 99-years-old in January, and OK! has learned that her closest friends can’t wait to celebrate — and neither can we!

“Betty’s done so much in her life, and all with a smile,” says an insider, adding that her pals can’t wait to show their appreciation. “She’s an inspiration for everyone around her — she refuses to get down and keeps everyone on their toes. Her friends and loved ones are ready to raise their glasses to celebrate her great life.”

15 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS IN CELEBRATION OF ‘THE GOLDEN GIRLS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY

White is a pioneer in American television. She was recognized as the first woman to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth.

She is known for her award-winning roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and, of course, as the lovable goof, Rose Nylund, on The Golden Girls.

The TV legend has been dubbed “the first lady of game shows” and became the first woman to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1983 for the show Just Men!.

REESE, MINDY & MARISKA ARE *SCREEN* QUEENS: SEE THE WEALTHIEST WOMEN ON TV

White has accomplished so much in her lifetime and is loved by millions of people around the world. Yet, she remains so humble and outright hilarious.

From her love of gummy bears, vodka and roasting her friends, the trailblazer is someone we’d all want to sit down and have a drink with.

OK! takes a look at 10 times the TV and film star was totally relatable.