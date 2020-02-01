trending in NEWS

Brandy spoke out on Kobe Bryant‘s death on Instagram on Friday, January 31. The singer went to prom with the NBA star back in 1996, and they were once very close and rumored to be dating. She expressed her total disbelief at his passing in her message, and she also extended her condolences to his wife Vanessa Bryant and all the other victims’ families.

