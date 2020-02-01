trending in NEWS
Brandy spoke out on Kobe Bryant‘s death on Instagram on Friday, January 31. The singer went to prom with the NBA star back in 1996, and they were once very close and rumored to be dating. She expressed her total disbelief at his passing in her message, and she also extended her condolences to his wife Vanessa Bryant and all the other victims’ families.
Thank you @kendragarvey and @hairdesignsla @kimblehaircare love you guys.
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way #mambamentality #wizenard
