Brody Jenner ‘Didn’t Even Know’ His Sister Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” The Hills alum told a photog at the LAX airport, after being asked if he was planning on getting Kylie a push present. “Now I found out and would love to see her.”

Brody also revealed that while he hasn’t spent time with Kylie in “a couple years,” there’s no bad blood between the two.

“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he explained of the KarJenner clan. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”