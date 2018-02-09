NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Outta The Loop

Brody Jenner ‘Didn’t Even Know’ His Sister Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

February 9, 2018 10:24AM by

The ‘Hills’ alum found out the same time the public did -- after she gave birth.

by

Kylie Jenner did not only keep her pregnancy a secret from the public but, also from some of her family. The new mom’s half-brother, Brody Jenner, (the two share the same parent, Caitlyn Jenner) revealed on Thursday that he was more out of the loop about his litter sister’s pregnancy than most of the world.

Brody Jenner ‘Didn’t Even Know’ His Sister Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

Back to intro
1/6
“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” The Hills alum told a photog at the LAX airport, after being asked if he was planning on getting Kylie a push present. “Now I found out and would love to see her.”
Brody also revealed that while he hasn’t spent time with Kylie in “a couple years,” there’s no bad blood between the two.
“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he explained of the KarJenner clan. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”
As OK! readers’ know, Kylie welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1st.
After months of staying out of the public eye, keeping all pregnancy news under wraps, Kylie finally confirmed her baby news by announcing Stormi’s birth on February 4th with a YouTube video, titled “To Our Daughter.
What do you think about Kylie keeping her pregnancy a secret from her brother? Sound off in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS