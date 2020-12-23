While money can’t buy happiness, it may buy Tom Cruise some forgiveness from his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members.

The star and producer of the upcoming action film gifted the crew with lavish holiday gifts and a kind gesture the same week news broke of his controversial on-set meltdown, in which he said he would fire anyone not adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The film’s chief costume cutter, Tim Perkins, shared a picture of an extravagantly wrapped gift from Cruise via his Instagram on December 12 (just days before news broke on December 15 of Cruise’s tirade, which apparently happened just prior to then, as a second outburst reportedly occurred on the 15th, the night the expletive-filled audio leaked and made headlines).

The picture that Perkins posted featured a gift with a tag that read, “Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season. Tom Cruise.” Perkins captioned his snap, “Well this was a nice surprise, thank you @tomcruise.”

Two days prior, co-star Pom Klementieff sent out her own Christmas gifts to the hardworking Mission: Impossible crew. “Thank you @pom.klementieff for the super kind and thoughtful christmas gift from a super kind and thoughtful human ❤️,” make-up and hair artist Charlie Hounslow captioned the photo of Klementieff’s gift of champagne. “🎄 loved the laughs xx.”

WAS TOM CRUISE JUSTIFIED IN CURSING OUT THE ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE’ CREW? SEE REACTIONS

The staffers were also treated to a socially-distanced catered Christmas meal, according to Hounslow’s Instagram, while on set in the U.K.

TOM CRUISE‘S DAUGHTER BELLA IS SO PRIVATE SHE ONLY HAS 5 IG PICS OF HERSELF — SEE THEM HERE

The film had been delayed after 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy. Now, back on track, 58-year-old Cruise has been making sure nothing gets in the way of finishing the costly film amid the ongoing pandemic.

Despite the Top Gun star’s warm holiday wishes, OK! previously reported that staffers have been “walking on eggshells” ever since Cruise lost his cool and screamed at two crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines earlier this month.

The father of three made it very clear that he would fire anyone who broke safety protocol. “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” the leaked audiotape from his first meltdown revealed. “And if anyone in this crew does, that’s it — and you too and you too.

“And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again” he seethed. “We are not shutting this f**king movie down. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers! I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”