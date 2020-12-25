In Hollywood, it’s easy to get actresses and actors confused. For instance, Bryce Dallas Howard‘s father, Ron Howard, even confused his own daughter for Jessica Chastain since the two are known for their lush and beautiful red hair.
“I was walking by and I was like, ‘that’s Ron Howard’ and then my friend was with me [and] he said [Howard] turned to someone and said ‘I think I just saw Bryce,'” Chastain recalled. “I don’t want him to feel like, ‘I couldn’t recognize my daughter,'” she said. “But, no, I literally walked by, and he was like, ‘I think I saw Bryce.'”
“At first he was like, ‘You really look so much alike,'” Bryce said about her father’s mistake. “And I mean, obviously, I’m incredibly flattered, so it’s great. Although something is wrong when people stop mistaking me for her. I’ll be like, ‘Gotta get it together.'”
Meanwhile, Katy Perry recently confessed that she used to pretend to be Zooey Deschanel in her 20s. “I have to admit something, Zooey,” Perry, 36, said. “When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time — it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. … In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you.”
“But I have to admit something to you on a Live: That when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot,” she continued. “And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”
“People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ ” the actress said. “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?'”
