Dream team?! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Sutton Stracke recently revealed which Housewife she would love to do a fashion line with.

“You know, I would say there’s one person that I think I would really love to kind of mix and match with, and it would be Dorit [Kemsley],” the reality TV newcomer told host Derek Zagami on RealiTea With Derek Z. “She and I have very, like, polar opposite fashion sense kind of, it might be fun to meld those together and come up with something fun and playful, but yet also fancy.”

Stracke owns a boutique in Hollywood, The Sutton Concept, a self-described destination for fashion, art, decor and more.

The 48-year-old fashion designer noted that, although she has “some pieces of Kyle’s [Richards],” in her store, she would still choose Kemsley.

Being that Stracke’s clothing store is a little pricier for the L.A. crowd, Zagami asked the RHOBH star to pick out a perfect outfit at a more budget-friendly retailer, Wal-Mart.

“I think just a great pair of leggings, cute T-shirt and a new pair of sneaks,” she responded. “Yeah. I mean, like that’s your Wal-Mart look for sure.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the ladies of the hit Bravo series. Earlier this month it was revealed that three of the Housewives — Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Kemsley all tested positive for COVID-19.

Kemsley recently posted on her Instagram that she wasn’t letting the virus slow her down. The RHOBH star released a video with her children, Jagger and Phoenix, promoting a socially-distant Santa Experience for Christmas.

“As some of you may already know, I have recently recovered from contracting COVID-19. It was an incredibly dark time for me and our family and it took a greater physical and emotional toll on me than I expected,” she wrote on December 13. “With the holidays fast approaching and the rise in COVID-19 cases I strongly recommend that we all take every precaution to stop the spread and keep our loved ones safe.”

The 44-year-old went on to say how she found “a service that sends a variety of holiday characters straight to your house to deliver your gifts and perform a special holiday greeting whilst keeping a safe distance of 6 feet,” to ensure that her children still got to have a magical Christmas.