Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, is hanging in there! Following the toddler’s recent high chair accident, the KKW Beauty founder gave fans the first look at Chicago’s facial scar.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, is hanging in there! Following the toddler’s recent high chair accident, the KKW Beauty founder gave fans the first look at Chicago’s facial scar.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!