Photo credit: INSTARImages

Earlier this month, the KUWTK star, 39, revealed that Chicago fell out of her high chair . "The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out," Kim recalled during her appearance at. "Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it." She also explained that Chicago had a “big scar on her cheek” and is doing much better.