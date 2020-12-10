Who is Christine Fang? The fetching Asian beauty may seem to be just a pretty face upon first perusal, but she’s actually far more than that.

Fang (also known in her home country as Fang Fang) is suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative who managed to worm her way into the confidences of various U.S. politicians, including most recently an unidentified Ohio mayor. She’s also slithered into the businesses of a number of powerful Democratic California congress, earning her the badge of “honey trap spy” … as well the attentions of a yearlong investigation by Axios, who claim she had romantic or sexual relationships with these players as part of a plot to get intel on the American political stage.

According to the outlet, Fang isn’t believed to have passed on any classified information. However, she was likely able to get a bead on private habits of key players — such as their schedules, likes and dislikes, rumors swirling about them and activity on their social media accounts — which “was a big deal, because there were some really, really sensitive people that were caught up” in the intelligence network, a current senior U.S. intelligence official noted of the investigation.

While this is undoubtedly a twisted and complicated tale, OK! has put together a handful of fast facts about whom this devious beauty has been aligning herself with, to prime anyone who’s not familiar with Fang’s allegedly nefarious skills for putting herself in the thick of American politics. While the midwestern mayor remains under speculation, there are plenty of influential Californians she’s managed to sink her claws into…with photographic proof!

Read on to get a quick orientation.