The Trumps are gearing up for their January 2021 White House departure, and the next to go house hunting is Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. According to Page Six, Trump and Kushner dropped more than $30 million on land in the high-security Indian Creek island, also known as “Billionaire’s Bunker,” in Miami, Fla.

The couple is said to have looked at many properties in Miami and Palm Beach, and it’s believed they have purchased Lot 4 on the island — which is owned by Julio Iglesias — to build a bayfront estate.

Indian Creek is private, guarded and gated with a 13-man police force for only 29 residents. The $31.8 million lot measures 1.84 acres with a 200-foot private waterfront, with taxes of $472,764 a year. The sale will close on December 17.

Current and former residents on the island include Iglesias, billionaires Carl Icahn and Jeff Soffer, supermodel Adriana Lima, former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, hedgefunder Eddie Lampert and Norman Braman.

Trump and Kushner will have plenty of friends and family nearby as Kushner’s younger brother, Joshua, bought a $22 million Miami home. Donald and Melania Trump have also been eyeing their Mar-a-Lago Club for their post-White House home, rather than returning to Trump Tower permanently.

The President also filed his permanent residence in Florida last year, which suggests that Mar-a-Lago will be his primary home come January 20. After all, the resort has been getting a makeover with extensions, repairs and renovations and is said to be the First Lady’s favorite of their many homes.

Mar-a-Lago is only an hour away from Indian Creek, which means Ivanka will have plenty of time to spend with her father.

A source spilled to Page Six that “the Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York.” Although they still own their New York City apartment, the couple has spent the past four years living in Washington D.C. in a $15,000-a-month rental house. They’re also said to be expanding their Bedminster cottage near the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

While the Trump’s still haven’t conceded in the election at least they seem to have a backup plan and several homes to chose from after Joe Biden‘s inauguration.