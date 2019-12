Photo credit: INSTARImages

Pete and Kaia confirmed their relationship in mid-November during a trip to upstate New York. A week later, the couple was spotted getting cozy at the Saturday Night Live after party on November 16 . An insider for Entertainment Tonight shared that “Throughout the night, they were very affectionate and flirtatious with one another. At one point in the evening, Pete and Kaia were alone together in the back of the restaurant, in one of the booths. They were laughing with each other and exchanging flirtatious touches."