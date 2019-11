Photo credit: MEGA

Courtney has been hard at work putting the final touches on her studio album. Her unscripted reality show, Courtney, is also set to debut soon. She recently made the decision to give up drinking and her show has been helping her document her journey. After celebrating her birthday in August, she revealed she was going to get sober."The birthday gift I'm giving to myself is going alcohol-free. I've been drinking alcohol since I was 16. And mind you I didn't drink everyday, but I drank every other day," she explained on Instagram. "I'm going through a transformation, I hit my mid 20s, and the other day I got really sick from drinking three martinis. Something hit me...maybe I need to look at this situation with alcohol," she confessed.