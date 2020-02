"I think I was just overwhelmed and overtaken by emotion. When I performed the song, I looked at the front row and I saw my mom and my two sisters, and I think having ... seeing them in the front row just overwhelmed me with emotion. Also, it was very much in my head, like, this is the first time you're on stage in a year and a half, so I had that voice in my head. And then, also, I put myself back in that hospital bed listening to that song, on little speakers in the ICU. I put myself back in that position and I was just overwhelmed," she toldon his SiriusXM radio show.