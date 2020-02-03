Demi Lovato believes that dreams do come true! On Sunday, February 2, the 27-year-old singer shared a resurfaced tweet to social media in which she explained her goal of one day singing the National Anthem.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Demi Lovato believes that dreams do come true! On Sunday, February 2, the 27-year-old singer shared a resurfaced tweet to social media in which she explained her goal of one day singing the National Anthem.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!