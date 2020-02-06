Photo credit: MEGA

An eyewitness for E! Online added that the pair spent several hours together at SoHo House. “They stayed all night and didn't leave until the early morning.” The insider added that the rapper walked the actress to her car. "When they left, they didn't say much of a goodbye because it looked like they were meeting up again. He followed her in his car close to her place and it seemed like the night would continue on from there."