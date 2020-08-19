Madonna turned 62-years-old on August 16 and is proving she can still party with the best of them.

Queen Of Pop shared a number of photos and videos from her lavish bday celebration which took place Tuesday in Jamaica. The seaside mask free was attended by the ‘Holiday’ singer’s boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams as well as her children Lourdes Leon (nicknamed Lola), 23, Rocco Richie, 20, Mercy James, 14, David Banda, 14, and seven-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.

Diplo also made an appearance at the island party and even stripped down completely naked for NSFW photo to mark the occasion.

According to MailOnline, it all went down at the island’s 52-acre GoldenEye resort, famous for where Ian Fleming created the James Bond series.

