Amy Duggar Contacted by Publishers to Write Her Own Tell-All Memoir After Cousin Jill Exposes Family Drama

Amy King may be the next member of the Duggar family to write a bombshell memoir. The 36-year-old revealed that she had been contacted by a publisher after her cousin Jill dropped her latest book, Counting the Cost, earlier this month.

The mother-of-one — who shares Daxton, 3, with her husband, Dillon — shared the news after posting a photo of herself, Jill and mom Deanna and grinning for the camera as they held copies of the tell-all tome.