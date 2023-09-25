OK Magazine
Amy Duggar Contacted by Publishers to Write Her Own Tell-All Memoir After Cousin Jill Exposes Family Drama

amy duggar contacted by publishers
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 25 2023, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Amy King may be the next member of the Duggar family to write a bombshell memoir. The 36-year-old revealed that she had been contacted by a publisher after her cousin Jill dropped her latest book, Counting the Cost, earlier this month.

The mother-of-one — who shares Daxton, 3, with her husband, Dillon — shared the news after posting a photo of herself, Jill and mom Deanna and grinning for the camera as they held copies of the tell-all tome.

amy king contacted by publishers
Source: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy King (nee Duggar) is a fierce supporter of cousins Jill and Jinger's respective memoirs.

"Instant NYT BESTSELLER!!" she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to voice their support for Jill's bravery in telling her story to the world.

"It really was such a great book and absolutely 100% deserves to be on NYT bestseller list. Poignant, honest yet very respectful," one penned, while another gushed, "The book is amazing. Jill, I pray for continued healing throughout your life. You are a very strong woman."

jill duggar book
Source: Simon & Schuster; Amazon

Jill and Derick Duggar's book was released on September 12.

"Amy you should write your own book too!" a separate fan suggested, prompting the former TLC star to reply, "I have been contacted by publishing companies, so I just need to see if it’s the right fit."

"I do believe my story could help so many people," she continued. "So many conversations and situations to be told. So we shall see! Right now I’m just supporting Jill & Derick!"

amy duggar contacted by publishers
Source: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

amy duggar

While some followers were excited by the news of a potential book from the self-proclaimed Duggar family wild child, others argued that she should avoid writing about her extended family members since she did not grow up with them in the same house and under the same rules as the rest of her cousins.

"Although I didn’t live at the big house I grew up all around it," Amy responded to one critic. "I think my story would impact lives bc it wasn’t a normal childhood."

amy duggar contacted by publishers
Source: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Amy shares son Daxton with her husband, Dillon.

Amy added that hers is a "story nobody knows" and one that is "hard to write," teasing that it would definitely be "juicy."

"It would be a book with a lot of stories because a lot has happened in my life even without the camera around," she continued. "We all have a story to tell."

Source: OK!

Amy has been speaking out about certain members of her family and their allegedly cult-like religious beliefs for years on social media. She also agreed to appear on Prime Video's series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which exposed the dark inner workings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

"You know what's crazy is that they won't allow tampons, but they'll allow predators in the home," Amy said in an interview. "IBLP, it kind of breeds predators."

"It's a very distorted view of how a sexual relationship in a healthy way actually goes," she continued. "And that's just so sad to me because I hope all of those women that are a part of IBLP truly [have] like such a great, healthy marriage and a sexual relationship."

