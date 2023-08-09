Amy Duggar Slams Jim Bob and Michelle for Not Protecting Their Daughters From Cousin Josh's 'Horrific Abuse'
Amy King (née Duggar) revealed that there's little hope for her shattered relationships with her aunt and uncle, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
The mom-of-one — who shares her 3-year-old son, Daxton, with husband Dillon — is no longer in contact with the former TLC stars because she doesn't trust them around her child.
"If I cannot trust people that didn't protect their daughters from horrific abuse and being used like that... if they're not being protected, then how should I trust them to protect my own child when they can't protect their own?" she told a news outlet.
"So it's very black and white for me," she explained. "I can put that shield up and that armor up, and just say, you know, family is really what you make of it, right?"
Amy admitted that it "hurts not to be a part of their lives," but she is determined to do whatever it takes to make sure that her son grows up in a safe environment.
"I'm an only child, and so I grew up with them as my entire family, as kind of brothers and sisters. I'd go over there all the time," she recalled. "Just to know that my little guy isn't gonna be knowing the younger kids, it does hurt, it does sting, and I wish it didn't have to be that way, but protection for my little one is the most important thing on the planet to me."
"So there’s no really coming back from it, I don't see how we can," she continued. "We can forgive, but we can't forget."
- Amy Duggar Was 'Fearful' of Visiting Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Home, Accuses Them of Abusing Her Cousins
- Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Believes Jill and Amy Are 'Toxic' for Participating in Tell-All Docuseries: 'She Isn't a Fan'
- Amy Duggar Calls Disgraced Cousin Josh 'So Evil and So Wrong,' Claims His Wife Anna Is in a 'Broken Place' Over His Crimes
As for the younger Duggar children, Amy confessed she had a "big question mark" when it came to how they were being raised at the moment and that she could only wish for the best for them.
"I hope that they're living such a happy life and that they are protected," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2015, it was revealed that Josh had molested four of his younger sisters on multiple occasions between March 2002 and March 2003 when he was roughly 14 and 15 years old. Jim Bob and Michelle made the decision to deal with the situation privately and sought guidance from likeminded friends and others involved in their cult-like religious organization.
In 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography after the abuse material was found on his computer. He was sentenced serve 12 and a half years in prison.
Amy spoke with DailyMail about her relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle.