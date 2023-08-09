Amy Duggar Slams Jim Bob and Michelle for Not Protecting Their Daughters From Cousin Josh's 'Horrific Abuse'

Amy admitted that it "hurts not to be a part of their lives," but she is determined to do whatever it takes to make sure that her son grows up in a safe environment.

"I'm an only child, and so I grew up with them as my entire family, as kind of brothers and sisters. I'd go over there all the time," she recalled. "Just to know that my little guy isn't gonna be knowing the younger kids, it does hurt, it does sting, and I wish it didn't have to be that way, but protection for my little one is the most important thing on the planet to me."

"So there’s no really coming back from it, I don't see how we can," she continued. "We can forgive, but we can't forget."