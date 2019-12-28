Eniko Parrish is getting candid about Kevin Hart’s cheating scandal. The fitness guru, 35, revealed how she discovered her husband, 40, cheated in his new Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Eniko Parrish is getting candid about Kevin Hart’s cheating scandal. The fitness guru, 35, revealed how she discovered her husband, 40, cheated in his new Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!