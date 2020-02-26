Future enjoyed a night out with the boys at the Brooklyn Nets matchup against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The rapper sipped 1800 Tequila’s new 1800 Cristalino as he sat courtside with his pals and watched the game.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Future enjoyed a night out with the boys at the Brooklyn Nets matchup against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The rapper sipped 1800 Tequila’s new 1800 Cristalino as he sat courtside with his pals and watched the game.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!