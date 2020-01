Photo credit: Shutterstock

Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015. They split for the first time in March 2018 and issued statements on Twitter that left the door open for a reconciliation. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be xG," Gigi tweeted shortly after the news made headlines. They got back together but broke up for the second time in January 2019.