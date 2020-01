Photo credit: MEGA

Blake, 43, and Gwen are set to perform the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The awards show will air on Sunday, January 26, on CBS and will honor the best artists in the music industry. Blake explained to Entertainment Tonight back in December 2019 about how the song fitted the couple's love story. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and musically I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."