Hocus Pocus has been a huge part of spooky season ever since it premiered in 1993.

The film follows a trio of witches — the Sanderson sisters — who were accidentally resurrected on Halloween and set out to undo the curse that was placed upon them.

Since it’s release, the Disney flick has become a cult classic, and OG cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have all signed on for a sequel for Disney+.

The A-list legends will also reunite on October 30 for Midler’s virtual Hulaween event for a “mockumentary” titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

When talking about the reunion, Midler told host Seth Meyers that it will be “more than just a Zoom call” kind of event. There is an entirely new script that finds the trio of witches very much alive (and confused) in 2020!

The “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer also teased we would see Winifred Sanderson’s iconic teeth making a comeback in the spooky spectacle.

It’s been 27 years since the original film was released, and a lot has changed since then.

OK! takes a look at what the cast of Hocus Pocus is up to now. Scroll through the gallery below to get the scoop.