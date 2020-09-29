Flipped and flopped relationships!

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead shot to HGTV fame in 2013 with their hit home makeover show, Flip or Flop. Despite sharing two kids and starring on a major television show, the couple’s relationship crumbled, and the two split in 2016.

For her part, the blonde beauty quickly moved on with British TV presenter Ant Anstead. The two tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a son together one year later.

Meanwhile, Tarek fell in love with former Playboy model and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in 2019 and popped the question the following summer.

In September, Christina and Ant decided to split after less than two years of marriage.

