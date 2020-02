Photo credit: Shutterstock

The Roc Nation founder is the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL and explained that in his role, he was focused on all aspects of the show. “I’m really just looking at the show. The mics start. Was it too low to start? We added a bunch of sound because the sound was made for TV. I had to explain to them as an artist if you can’t feel the music you can’t really reach that level,” he said. He went on to describe all of the technical things he was focused on.