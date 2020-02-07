Photo credit: MEGA

“It was an unforgettable, surreal moment. It was the first time that we obviously spent Thanksgiving together, and to be able to have an intimate dinner with his family. His family is beautiful. They're all such lovely people and they're fun,” she told her cohosts. “We turned [Thanksgiving] into a lit lit party afterwards. There was a DJ and there was electric sliding. There was a lot of things going on.”