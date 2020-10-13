Jesse Metcalfe is no longer in the running to win the Mirrorball trophy.

The 41-year-old hunk was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars season 29 after his tango performance with pro parter Sharna Burgess on Monday, October 12.

With just minutes left of the ABC reality dance competition series, host Tyra Banks announced the Desperate Housewives actor and pro dancer were in the bottom two alongside Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd. “Now, obviously this is not what was last week, right, in the bottom two. So this is a little bit of a shock,” the host said.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were left to vote on who would be saved. Inaba and Tonioli voted on saving the former NFL star, giving Metcalfe the boot off the show. Although Hough’s vote was not needed after the John Tucker Must Die star had two votes against him, Hough agreed with the other judges.

Metcalfe and the 35-year-old’s final performance was a tango to “Tears for Fears,” which earned them a 19/30. Although Metcalfe did “very well” at the beginning, according to Tonioli, he “went wrong quite a few times. You kind of lost your timing. It’s getting the balance of the two: the performance and the technique. Both of them have to be at the same level. So I get what you were trying to do, performance-wise you are getting there, but then you lost your steps, you lost your timing and it went a bit wrong.”

While Inaba agreed with her co-judge, she noted the actor was “much more confident. When that beat kicked in, I saw you feeling the music for the first time.”

Metcalfe took on the persona of Judd Nelson‘s role in The Breakfast Club — who Metcalfe noted was his movie hero — during his final performance. He said he identified with the John Bender role from the film as the two were both the odd men out growing up.

Metcalfe previously opened up during rehearsals about feeling like an “outsider” as a kid. “I wasn’t popular,” Metcalfe explained. “I covered it, and kind of tried to ostracize people before they did that to me.” He added that he always tried to “look like I didn’t care, but I cared.”

“It takes a long time to let feelings of not being accepted go. But this week, I feel like I’m ready for a breakout performance,” he continued, noting that outsiders have a tendency to hide. However, Metcalfe finally felt ready to show himself to America. “Hopefully I can bring my vulnerability and more of my heart to this performance.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.