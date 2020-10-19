Dancing With the Stars is already looking to book celebrities for next season of the ballroom show, however, Tyra Banks is making it clear behind the scenes that all of the Real Housewives cast members have been banned, OK! has learned.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

As a result, the mom of one “was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool,” a source told OK! at the time. “She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show. Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month.”

One week after the blunder, Banks let her coworkers have it. “Tyra was warned after she attacked the staff last week to move on. Blaming others isn’t a good look, and it isn’t smart. There are literally hundreds of people working behind the scenes to make her and the show a success, and she keeps trashing them,” another insider added.

“Tyra just cannot let last week’s elimination error go. She brings it up in every meeting, but no one thought she was going to bring it up on-air during the live show again. At this point, the staff is close to revolting. Tyra is going to have a mutiny on her hands if she isn’t careful,” the source explained.