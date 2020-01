Photo credit: Jill Duggar Instagram

Derick’s response comes after he previously claimed that he wasn’t aware that Jim Bob and Michelle ’s children were eligible to be paid. “For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show, but, rather, it was presented to us as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form of reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc … but not any actual pay on top of that,” he wrote in the past.