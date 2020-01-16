trending in NEWS

Joe Giudice is back in the workforce! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum revealed he’s getting back into construction and remodeling homes on Instagram on Thursday, January 16. The reality star moved to the town of Salerno in Italy following his deportation and release from ICE custody in October 2019. He has been busy setting up his new life abroad, and he expressed his excitement to get started on the projects in a video he filmed for his followers.

