trending in NEWS
- Kacey & Kelsea Slam Radio Station For Sexism — 'Smells Like White Male Bulls**t'
- Kim Kardashian Makes Body-Shaming Comments About Herself In New Video
- Grammys CEO Fires Back After She's Placed On Administrative Leave Days Before Show
- Kat Von D Steps Away From Her Makeup Line After 12 Years
- Selena Gomez Admits Taking Desperate Steps To Ensure Her Album Reaches No. 1
Joe Giudice is back in the workforce! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum revealed he’s getting back into construction and remodeling homes on Instagram on Thursday, January 16. The reality star moved to the town of Salerno in Italy following his deportation and release from ICE custody in October 2019. He has been busy setting up his new life abroad, and he expressed his excitement to get started on the projects in a video he filmed for his followers.
View this post on Instagram
Doing what I do best !!! I’m excited to expand and add my expertise and continue to provide best possible solutions for the remodeling needs here in Italy 🇮🇹 . I will add the modern ever-advancing industry learned in America without straying from the Italian values founded on. My dedication and goal is to build lifelong relationships with my new community.#contruction #best #herewego
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions! I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏☝️#familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Joe Giudice
Sound off in the comments below!