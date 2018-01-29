COUPLES
Exclusive

See The Pic! Josiah Duggar & Girlfriend Lauren Swanson Caught Making Out?

January 29, 2018 15:39PM

The family has a strict no kissing until after marriage policy.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have some explaining to do! While vacationing with his family in New Zealand, Josiah and his girlfriend Lauren were caught breaking a few Duggar courtship rules, and even maybe the second biggest rule of all – NO KISSING! Click through the gallery to see the EXCLUSIVE photos from Josiah and Lauren’s hot date.

The couple, who recently announced their courtship, was first spotted having some fun playing atop an old military tank.
However, things quickly took a turn into “off-limits” territory when it came time for Lauren to get off the tank.
While Josiah did the gentlemanly thing by helping his girlfriend off the military vehicle, the hand holding moment was a definite Duggar no-no.
As Duggar fans know, while courting, Duggars are not allowed to hold hands, have full hugs (only side hugs), kiss, or go on unchaperoned dates. (Obviously, no hanky-panky is allowed)
The couple’s steamy moment beside the tank was capped off with another close call when Josiah and Lauren’s faces almost seemed to touch and they seemed to have some chest-to-chest contact.
However, that was just the beginning of the two’s intimate interactions.
While sitting on a cliff, away from the rest of the Duggar family, Josiah and Lauren seemed to be having an intense face-to-face conversation.
At one point it even looked like they might be kissing one another. Check it out!
Do you think Josiah and Lauren smooched? Sound off in the comments!

