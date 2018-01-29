See The Pic! Josiah Duggar & Girlfriend Lauren Swanson Caught Making Out?

The couple, who recently announced their courtship , was first spotted having some fun playing atop an old military tank.

However, things quickly took a turn into “off-limits” territory when it came time for Lauren to get off the tank.

While Josiah did the gentlemanly thing by helping his girlfriend off the military vehicle, the hand holding moment was a definite Duggar no-no.

As Duggar fans know, while courting, Duggars are not allowed to hold hands, have full hugs (only side hugs), kiss, or go on unchaperoned dates. (Obviously, no hanky-panky is allowed)

The couple’s steamy moment beside the tank was capped off with another close call when Josiah and Lauren’s faces almost seemed to touch and they seemed to have some chest-to-chest contact.

However, that was just the beginning of the two’s intimate interactions.

While sitting on a cliff, away from the rest of the Duggar family, Josiah and Lauren seemed to be having an intense face-to-face conversation.

At one point it even looked like they might be kissing one another. Check it out!