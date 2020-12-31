Glow up! Justin Bieber has transformed from an adorable young man singing catchy pop songs to a bonafide sex symbol.

With over 150 million records sold, Bieber is one of the world’s top-selling music artists. He has amassed a loyal fan base all around the world who continuously lust over his new music and his handsome good looks.

A HIGHER PURPOSE! JUSTIN BIEBER IS STUDYING TO BECOME A ‘FULL-FLEDGED MINISTER’ AT HILLSONG CHURCH

The Grammy winner married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018. OK! previously reported that, although the two are madly in love, they aren’t quite ready to expand their family. The happy couple are often seen on social media singing each other’s praises and leaving naughty messages for one another.

From a fresh-faced 15-year-old singing “One Less Lonely Girl” to a tatted-up 26-year-old flaunting his rock-hard abs on the ‘Gram — Bieber has captured the world’s attention with his incredible voice and fit physique.

