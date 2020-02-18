trending in NEWS

Kendall Jenner is enjoying her downtime during London Fashion Week. On February 17, the model was out with Luka Sabbat after walking the Burberry catwalk. The Grown-ish actor had a rumored fling with Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian  in 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation