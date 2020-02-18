Kendall Jenner is enjoying her downtime during London Fashion Week. On February 17, the model was out with Luka Sabbat after walking the Burberry catwalk. The Grown-ish actor had a rumored fling with Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2018.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kendall Jenner is enjoying her downtime during London Fashion Week. On February 17, the model was out with Luka Sabbat after walking the Burberry catwalk. The Grown-ish actor had a rumored fling with Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2018.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!