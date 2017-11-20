NEWS
'No More Excuses'

Kenya Moore Tells All About Past Relationships In Emotional Post : I've 'Been Hurt'

November 20, 2017 10:33AM

The reality star secretly married Marc Daly last year.

Kenya Moore shocked fans last year, after marrying Marc Daly when most of us did not even know she was dating anyone. Prior to the marriage, she was involved in a very public and nasty split from Matt Jordan, whom she even sought a restraining order against after claiming he was threatening her. Now, she is sharing on Instagram a heartfelt post about moving forward after being “wronged” and “hurt by others.”

Kenya Moore Tells All About Past Relationships In Emotional Post : I've 'Been Hurt'

The 46-year-old posted a selfie with Marc; the caption reading, in part, "Life teaches many lessons, has many twists and turns, but always seems to present opportunities for a better today and tomorrow. I have looked for the wrong things in the past relationships."
She continued, "I have been wronged, and been hurt by others, but I’ve also doled out my share of pain and mistreatment. These all stemmed from not having deep love and relationships. Now, I have found love and want to start it with a clean slate."
Kenya is reportedly on a mission to have a child with Marc, and was spotted, according to RadarOnline, heading to a fertility clinic.
The insider said, “Kenya has been meeting with top IVF specialists for the past month to undergo treatments to become pregnant by the early spring."
She is said to be undergoing IVF treatment at Barbados Fertility Centre in the capital, Bridgetown.
