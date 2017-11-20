'No More Excuses'
Kenya Moore Tells All About Past Relationships In Emotional Post : I've 'Been Hurt'
The reality star secretly married Marc Daly last year.
Kenya Moore shocked fans last year, after marrying Marc Daly when most of us did not even know she was dating anyone. Prior to the marriage, she was involved in a very public and nasty split from Matt Jordan, whom she even sought a restraining order against after claiming he was threatening her. Now, she is sharing on Instagram a heartfelt post about moving forward after being “wronged” and “hurt by others.”
