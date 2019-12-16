Kevin Hart is an open book in his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Don’t F**k This Up. In a trailer uploaded to his Instagram on Monday, December 16, Kevin, 40, addressed his Oscars controversy and his highly publicized 2017 cheating scandal.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kevin Hart is an open book in his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Don’t F**k This Up. In a trailer uploaded to his Instagram on Monday, December 16, Kevin, 40, addressed his Oscars controversy and his highly publicized 2017 cheating scandal.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!