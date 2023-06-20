Kevin Hart Admits He Used to Be 'Focused' on Past Mistakes After Sex Tape Cheating Scandal
Kevin Hart hinted at his past cheating scandal and reflected on being "human" while attending the Cannes Lions Festival on Tuesday, June 20.
During an interview, the comedian noted that the "ecosystem of Kevin Hart" had gone through a series of major changes over the past few years.
"There was a time when I doubled down on family. Why? Well, I have a lot of brands that love the idea of family. Let me show family on a global scale,” Hart told reporter Suzanne Vranica at the highly anticipated film event.
He added there were moments when he was "focused on marriage and the household," before alluding to his infidelity, explaining there was a time "when I focused on the idea of the mistake and it happening and being OK with the recovery. Why? Because it’s human."
As OK! previously reported, Hart publicly apologized to wife Eniko Parrish and his children in 2017 after reports swirled that he was being blackmailed with an alleged video recording of him intimately involved with another woman.
“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect," he said at the time. "I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."
Hart yet again got candid about his past faults and the unfortunate fallout that occurred within his family in a June 2021 installment of Red Table Talk with Will Smith.
"I stepped in some s**t, yeah," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor confessed. "You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion."
Hart spoke with Wall Street Journal, per Page Six, on the recent changes in his life.