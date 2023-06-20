Kevin Hart Admits He Used to Be 'Focused' on Past Mistakes After Sex Tape Cheating Scandal

As OK! previously reported, Hart publicly apologized to wife Eniko Parrish and his children in 2017 after reports swirled that he was being blackmailed with an alleged video recording of him intimately involved with another woman.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect," he said at the time. "I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."