Khloe appears to be in her early teens in the video, while Kendall and Kylie were just babies. "Kylie's had her lunch. I wasn't watching and she shook a can of yogurt and it went everywhere, and so now she's taking a bath with Kendall," Khloe said in the recording, shot by Kendall and Kylie's father. "In the sink?" Caitlyn asked. "In the sink because I was too lazy to go bring her upstairs," Khloe responded.