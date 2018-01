Of all things, the expecting mom is nervous about her belly button becoming an outie!

“I have such a phobia with belly buttons, and I know when you’re really pregnant your innie becomes an outie. Oh, my god, I can’t even think about that. I’m so grossed out by that. Ew,” she shared.

Khloe continued, “I’m so freaked out that’s going to happen to me. I’m assuming everyone’s belly button does that, I don’t know. I wonder if mine has to. Does it have to become an outie? Holy cow.”

However, a lot of her followers shared with her on social media that this is not the case for every woman, which calmed her down. She took to Twitter and said, “Thank goodness I snapped out my bellybutton fears. Because so many people are tweeting me saying not everyone’s innie becomes an outie! Wooooo here’s hoping!!”

Ellen Degeneres, “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr." Too cute! As reported, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child in several months , after she announced a couple of weeks ago she is six months pregnant. And while she says she doesn't know the sex of the baby yet, she recently told, “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr." Too cute!