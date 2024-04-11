OK Magazine
RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Pregnant With Mystery Boyfriend's Child, Expecting Baby No. 5 Despite Being 'on Birth Control'

Source: BRAVO
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Monica Garcia is pregnant! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed she's expecting baby No. 5 after discovering she was expecting with her mystery boyfriend's child.

The reality star — who shares her other four children, Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler — announced the exciting news during a guest appearance on the Thursday, April 11, episode of Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files."

Source: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

"I literally just found out. … I have not told one f------ person except for my best friend," Garcia confessed to podcast listeners.

The 40-year-old recalled of the shocking news, "I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant.'"

Source: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram

The 40-year-old admitted she was 'shocked' to learn she was expecting while being 'on birth control.'

Garcia admitted: "I should not be [pregnant]. I was on the urgent care floor bawling my eyes out. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘I’m 39, there’s no way.’ I’m on birth control. Like, by all means, I should not be pregnant. … It’s so scary, but it’s so crazy."

While the former reality star — who was axed from Season 5 of RHOSLC earlier this year — has yet to reveal the identity of her secret boyfriend, the brunette bombshell gushed over his “incredible” support throughout her pregnancy journey thus far.

"We both were in shock. But he has been incredible. … He’s been very, like, ‘Whatever you decide, I support,'" she explained.

"I thought I was done [having kids]," Garcia declared. "I think being so much older and having a baby is, like, really freaking me out. Also my youngest is 6. I thought I was done. It’s like, it’s so much."

Source: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram
When asked who the father of her fifth child was, Garcia kept a tight lip.

"I have not even — I’ve been dating him for a year and no one even knows who he is," she stated.

Garcia did, however, provide a glimpse inside how the lovebirds met, sharing, "he works in Utah at Wasatch Excursions. He, like, manages that property."

"And that is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene," she added, noting it was then the pair exchanged numbers after Garcia asked one of the tour guides whether her now-boyfriend was single and learned he was "courting" another woman.

Source: @monicanikigarcia/Instagram
The other lady seemed to soon fizzle out of the picture, as Garcia said she and her mystery beau started talking "a few weeks after that."

"I’m like, ‘What the f--- does courting mean?’ I’m not in Bridgerton times. I don’t know what that means," she quipped of the term, which is often associated with the Mormon religion.

Source: OK!

Noting her boyfriend doesn't currently practice the faith, Garcia said he did "use to," adding, "we do have that in common.”

The Bravo alum decided to make the first move, detailing: "When we had a break, I went over to him and I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?' And he said, ‘No, I’m just dating someone [not exclusively].'”

