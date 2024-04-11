RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Pregnant With Mystery Boyfriend's Child, Expecting Baby No. 5 Despite Being 'on Birth Control'

Monica Garcia is pregnant! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed she's expecting baby No. 5 after discovering she was expecting with her mystery boyfriend's child.

The reality star — who shares her other four children, Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler — announced the exciting news during a guest appearance on the Thursday, April 11, episode of Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files."